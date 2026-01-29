Washington Area Hyundai Dealers help fight pediatric cancer at the Washington Auto Show

This content was provided by our sponsor, Washington Area Hyundai Dealers. The FOX editorial team was not involved in the creation of this content.

The Washington Area Hyundai Dealers, Hyundai Hope on Wheels, The Washington, D.C. Auto Show, Georgetown University Lombardi Comprehensive Cancer Center, and Children’s National Hospital come together annually to fight pediatric cancer through the Hyundai Hands On Hope Contest at the Washington, D.C. Auto Show.

Six contestants will compete for a brand-new 2026 Hyundai Palisade Hybrid over the 44-hour contest period. What makes this contest unique is that the contestants will also be competing for $100,000 in pediatric research grants for their medical centers.

This year’s six contestants will be selected from a pool of employees from Georgetown Lombardi and Children’s National – three contestants will form "Team Georgetown Lombardi" and three will form "Team Children’s National." As part of this contest, the medical center where the winning contestant works will receive a $60,000 pediatric cancer research grant to move us ever closer to a cure for pediatric cancer. The runner-up medical center will receive a $40,000 pediatric cancer research grant.

"Every 36 minutes, a child is diagnosed with pediatric cancer," shared Kevin Reilly, President of the Washington Area Hyundai Dealers, and Vice Chair of Hyundai Hope on Wheels. "As such, we need to do all we can to put funds in the hands of researchers finding cures, and saving children’s lives," Reilly added.

"The Hyundai Hands On Hope Contest represents what the Washington, D.C. Auto Show is truly about — bringing our community together to make a meaningful difference," said John O’Donnell, President and CEO of the Washington, D.C. Auto Show. "We’re proud to host this event alongside the Washington Area Hyundai Dealers and Hyundai Hope on Wheels, and we’re incredibly grateful for their continued generosity and leadership in supporting pediatric cancer research. Their commitment directly fuels the groundbreaking work at Georgetown Lombardi and Children’s National, helping advance hope for children and families when they need it most."

This year’s contest runs from 5 p.m. on Friday, January 30 to 1 p.m. on Sunday, February 1 (L Street Bridge).