The Paolini Perspective: Episode 89

Patrick and Sarah are talking about the upcoming debates and the report that Michael Bloomberg is considering Hilary Clinton as a running mate.

Plus, Andrew McCabe has charges dropped against him by the DOJ, so why is he still complaining?

Delta's CEO tries to explain reclining seat etiquette, Patrick and Sarah aren't having it.

Also, a recap of Valentine's day and the worst first date of all time involving a bank robbery.

'The Paolini Perspective' is a weekly politics and pop-culture podcast featuring FOX 5 Vice President and General Manager, Patrick Paolini and FOX 5 contributor Sarah Fraser.

