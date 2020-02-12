The Paolini Perspective: Episode 88

Patrick and Sarah are breaking down the New Hampshire primary.

Patrick shares his thoughts on Sen. Bernie Sanders winning and why Sen. Elizabeth Warren may be staying in the race.

Plus, love it or hate it, the MLB may be making big changes to their playoff structure. FOX 5 reporter Josh Rosenthal had a huge moment with DC Mayor Muriel Bowser this week in regard to a shooting video. Why has the mayor still not responded?

And, bring a picture of your ex to Burger King on Valentine’s Day and get a free Whooper. Patrick and Sarah have thoughts about this.

Got a topic you want us to cover? Join our The Paolini Perspective Facebook group and tell us about

'The Paolini Perspective' is a weekly politics and pop-culture podcast featuring FOX 5 Vice President and General Manager, Patrick Paolini and FOX 5 contributor Sarah Fraser.

The Paolini Perspective is available on iTunes and Google Play using the links below:

Advertisement

iTunes

Google Play

Audioboom

JOIN: The Paolini Perspective Facebook Group

Contact Sarah: heyfrase.com | Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | email: sarah@heyfrase.com

Contact Patrick: Twitter