The Paolini Perspective: Episode 86

Patrick and Sarah are back together on the podcast and remembering Kobe Bryant.

Patrick talks about where he was when he heard the news about Kobe's passing and if TMZ should have announced his death before his family was notified.

Also, Patrick weighs-in on if the Washington Post reporter who tweeted out a story about Kobe's alleged sexual assault should have been suspended.

Plus, disgraced DC Councilmember Jack Evans is running again, and will John Bolton testify in impeachment trial against President Trump?

