The Paolini Perspective Episode 253

Patrick and Sarah discuss former President Trump continuing to dominate the polls as the Republican Presidential nominee.

Plus, the Women's National Team appears to be struggling at the World Cup, can they turn it around? The Commanders officially have new owners, will they change the name and what will it be?

DOWNLOAD: The FOX 5 DC News app for local breaking news

Got a topic you want us to cover? Join our The Paolini Perspective Facebook group and tell us about

'The Paolini Perspective' is a weekly politics and pop-culture podcast featuring FOX 5 Vice President and General Manager, Patrick Paolini and FOX 5 contributor Sarah Fraser.

The Paolini Perspective is available on iTunes and Google Play using the links below:

iTunes

Google Play

Audioboom

JOIN: The Paolini Perspective Facebook Group

Contact Sarah: heyfrase.com | Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | email: sarah@heyfrase.com

Contact Patrick: Twitter