Homicide investigation underway after man found dead at Potomac senior living facility

Montgomery County police are investigating the death of an 87‑year‑old man at a Potomac senior living facility as a homicide.

What we know:

The victim, who has not yet been identified, was found dead Friday at the Cogir Senior Living facility on Tennis Lane.

His body was taken to the medical examiner’s office to determine the exact cause of death.

Police have not said what they discovered at the scene that prompted the homicide investigation. A spokesperson for the facility said staff are fully cooperating with detectives.

