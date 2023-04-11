The Paolini Perspective: Episode 241

Patrick and Sarah discuss Patrick's trip to The Masters and recap former President Trump's arrest. Will the charges and case stick?

Plus, there has been another mass shooting in our country, and the two share their thoughts on why Republican lawmakers still refuse to act.

