The Paolini Perspective: Episode 241
Patrick and Sarah discuss Patrick's trip to The Masters and recap former President Trump's arrest. Will the charges and case stick?
Plus, there has been another mass shooting in our country, and the two share their thoughts on why Republican lawmakers still refuse to act.
'The Paolini Perspective' is a weekly politics and pop-culture podcast featuring FOX 5 Vice President and General Manager, Patrick Paolini and FOX 5 contributor Sarah Fraser.