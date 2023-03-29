The Paolini Perspective: Episode 240
Patrick and Sarah discuss the tragic shooting in Nashville. Will Republicans in power vote to make changes? Should armed guards be in every school?
Plus, they share their thoughts on a possible TikTok ban, the NCAA tournament, and more.
'The Paolini Perspective' is a weekly politics and pop-culture podcast featuring FOX 5 Vice President and General Manager, Patrick Paolini and FOX 5 contributor Sarah Fraser.