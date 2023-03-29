The Paolini Perspective: Episode 240

Patrick and Sarah discuss the tragic shooting in Nashville. Will Republicans in power vote to make changes? Should armed guards be in every school?

Plus, they share their thoughts on a possible TikTok ban, the NCAA tournament, and more.

The Paolini Perspective is available on iTunes and Google Play using the links below:

iTunes

Google Play

Audioboom

JOIN: The Paolini Perspective Facebook Group

Contact Sarah: heyfrase.com | TikTok | Twitter | Instagram | email: sarah@heyfrase.com

Contact Patrick: Twitter

DOWNLOAD: The FOX 5 DC News app for local breaking news

Got a topic you want us to cover? Join our The Paolini Perspective Facebook group and tell us about it.

'The Paolini Perspective' is a weekly politics and pop-culture podcast featuring FOX 5 Vice President and General Manager, Patrick Paolini and FOX 5 contributor Sarah Fraser.