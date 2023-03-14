The Paolini Perspective: Episode 238

Patrick and Sarah chat about the collapse of SVB bank. Should the government bail them out? What does this mean for the economy and other financial institutions?

Plus, with Aaron Rodgers going to the Jets, the two have lots of thoughts.

And, Patrick and Sarah discuss a new Montgomery County bill that looks to outlaw felony murder charges for those under 25.

'The Paolini Perspective' is a weekly politics and pop-culture podcast featuring FOX 5 Vice President and General Manager, Patrick Paolini and FOX 5 contributor Sarah Fraser.