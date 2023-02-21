The Paolini Perspective: Episode 236

Patrick and Sarah discuss Senator John Fetterman's hospitalization for mental health. Did some of the media lie about his health to get him elected?



Plus, former President Jimmy Carter enters hospice, President Biden's visit to the Ukraine, thoughts on the train derailment in Ohio, and more.

