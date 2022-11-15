The Paolini Perspective: Episode 224

Patrick and Sarah discuss further election results across the country and what it means for both the Republican and Democratic parties.

Will Ron DeSantis run for President? What should his strategy be if former President Trump runs too.

Plus, the UVA shooting that took the lives of three students, and thoughts on the latest lawsuit against Dan Snyder and The Commanders.

The Paolini Perspective is available on iTunes and Google Play using the links below:

iTunes

Google Play

Audioboom

JOIN: The Paolini Perspective Facebook Group

Contact Sarah: heyfrase.com | TikTok | Twitter | Instagram | email: sarah@heyfrase.com

Contact Patrick: Twitter

DOWNLOAD: The FOX 5 DC News app for local breaking news

Got a topic you want us to cover? Join our The Paolini Perspective Facebook group and tell us about it.

'The Paolini Perspective' is a weekly politics and pop-culture podcast featuring FOX 5 Vice President and General Manager, Patrick Paolini and FOX 5 contributor Sarah Fraser.