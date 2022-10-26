The Paolini Perspective: Episode 221

Patrick and Sarah discuss the Fetterman v. Oz debate: Was it a disaster for Fetterman? What does this mean for the Senate race in Pennsylvania?

Plus, sports predictions for the World Series including Patrick's thoughts on the Astros' prior cheating record.

The two give their overall mid-term election predictions and discuss New York having to reinstate workers fired because of Covid vaccine mandate.

'The Paolini Perspective' is a weekly politics and pop-culture podcast featuring FOX 5 Vice President and General Manager, Patrick Paolini and FOX 5 contributor Sarah Fraser.