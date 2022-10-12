The Paolini Perspective: Episode 219

Patrick and Sarah discuss the racist comments from LA City Council members. Will they resign completely from their positions?

With less than a month until the midterm election, Patrick makes some updated predictions.

Plus, we have the latest on the losing record of the Commanders, and Mayor Bowser continues to review DC Deputy Mayor assault charges and now residency controversy.

