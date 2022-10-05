The Paolini Perspective: Episode 218

Patrick and Sarah talk sports. Does The Commanders Coach Ron Rivera need to be fired? Why do DC sports writers and reporters seem to put up with losing teams? Plus, the latest issues with President Biden's student loan forgiveness. Herschel Walker denies paying for a girlfriends abortion, and debating what platforms the Democrats are really running on this fall.

'The Paolini Perspective' is a weekly politics and pop-culture podcast featuring FOX 5 Vice President and General Manager, Patrick Paolini and FOX 5 contributor Sarah Fraser.