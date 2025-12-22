Suspects break into T-Mobile store, steal nearly $100K of merchandise: DC police

The Brief DC Police are searching for two suspects accused of robbing a T-Mobile store in Northeast last week. The suspects reportedly held employees at gunpoint, took over $90,000 in merchandise and $500 in cash. The D.C. Police Department is currently offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information.



D.C. police are continuing to search for two suspects accused of robbing a cellphone store in Northeast D.C. last week.

What we know:

According to investigators, two armed suspects went into a T-Mobile store in the 800 block of H Street, Northeast, just before 8 p.m. on Thursday, December 18.

Police say the suspects approached employees, one pulled out a gun, and forced the employees and a patron to a back room.

The suspects then demanded the code to a safe and took over $90,000 in merchandise and $500 in cash. The suspects fled the scene.

What you can do:

Anyone who can identify these suspects or who has information on this incident is asked to call police at (202) 727-9099 or text a tip to 50411.

The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.