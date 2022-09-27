The Paolini Perspective: Episode 217

Patrick and Sarah discuss the latest polls heading into the mid-term elections. Plus, they debate on-going Trump investigations and the Trump family being sued by the state of New York, is it politically motivated. A damning story by the Washington Post on the FBI. Plus, why is Montgomery County, MD trying to ban leaf blowers?

'The Paolini Perspective' is a weekly politics and pop-culture podcast featuring FOX 5 Vice President and General Manager, Patrick Paolini and FOX 5 contributor Sarah Fraser.