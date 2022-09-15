The Paolini Perspective: Episode 215

Patrick and Sarah discuss the passing of Queen Elizabeth, what she meant to people around the world and what the future of the monarchy will be after her death.

Plus, what do the two think led to the Emmys having all-time low ratings?

They discuss the latest in sports, their thoughts on heading into the fall elections, including how it's looking for the Democrats and Republicans, thoughts on inflation and more.

The Paolini Perspective is available on iTunes and Google Play using the links below:

iTunes

Google Play

Audioboom

JOIN: The Paolini Perspective Facebook Group

Contact Sarah: heyfrase.com | TikTok | Twitter | Instagram | email: sarah@heyfrase.com

Contact Patrick: Twitter

DOWNLOAD: The FOX 5 DC News app for local breaking news

Got a topic you want us to cover? Join our The Paolini Perspective Facebook group and tell us about it.

'The Paolini Perspective' is a weekly politics and pop-culture podcast featuring FOX 5 Vice President and General Manager, Patrick Paolini and FOX 5 contributor Sarah Fraser.