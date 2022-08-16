The Paolini Perspective: Episode 212

Patrick and Sarah discuss the Mar-a-Lago raid, the response by Republicans and whether we will see details of the affidavit.

Plus, the latest on the PGA Tour and LIV Tour - are both in trouble?

The two share their thoughts on Philadelphia and other school districts requiring kids to wear masks, asking the question: Why are they not following the science?

'The Paolini Perspective' is a weekly politics and pop-culture podcast featuring FOX 5 Vice President and General Manager, Patrick Paolini and FOX 5 contributor Sarah Fraser.