The Paolini Perspective: Episode 211

Patrick and Sarah chat former President Trump's Mar-a-Lago club being raided by the FBI. President Biden and the Democrats big victory by passing the Inflation Reduction Act. Plus, Kansas voting to keep abortion rights, what does this mean for the Republicans heading into the mid-terms? Anne Heche's horrific crash and sports from the week.

'The Paolini Perspective' is a weekly politics and pop-culture podcast featuring FOX 5 Vice President and General Manager, Patrick Paolini and FOX 5 contributor Sarah Fraser.