The Paolini Perspective: Episode 207

Patrick and Sarah discuss the new video released from the Uvalde shooting. Should the entire police force be fired?

Plus, a new poll says a large majority of Democrats won't vote for President Biden again.

A mass shooting is stopped in Richmond, Va.

And, breaking news that inflation has now hit a 41-year-high.

'The Paolini Perspective' is a weekly politics and pop-culture podcast featuring FOX 5 Vice President and General Manager, Patrick Paolini and FOX 5 contributor Sarah Fraser.