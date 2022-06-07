The Paolini Perspective: Episode 202

Patrick and Sarah discuss the latest with gun law legislation in the U.S. Are we getting closer to a bipartisan agreement?

They also give a recap of the DC Mayoral debate that happened last week.

Also, will Americans care about the Jan 6th hearings that start this week?

Plus, more on the PGA and LIV tour drama, and results of the Johnny Depp v. Amber Heard trial.

'The Paolini Perspective' is a weekly politics and pop-culture podcast featuring FOX 5 Vice President and General Manager, Patrick Paolini and FOX 5 contributor Sarah Fraser.