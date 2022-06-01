The Paolini Perspective: Episode 201

Patrick and Sarah discuss the tragic events that happened in Uvalde, Texas.

The misinformation that was spread in the hours and days after the tragedy and will this mass shooting lead to changes in gun control in the US?

Plus, DOJ sues to reverse mask mandate decision, and the latest in sports with NBA playoffs and more.

