The Paolini Perspective: Episode 197

Patrick and Sarah are joined by Fox 5's Chief Legal Correspondent Katie Barlow to discuss the leaked Supreme Court draft to overturn Roe vs. Wade.

Who may have leaked the document and why? What would this mean for abortion rights and States making decisions on abortions if struck down?

Plus, Patrick and Sarah discuss President Biden's student loan forgiveness plan.

