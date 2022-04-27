The Paolini Perspective: Episode 196

Patrick and Sarah talk about Elon Musk buying Twitter. Is all the outrage warranted or ridiculous? The celebrities that have vowed to leave Twitter, and more thoughts on Musk taking the company private.

The two also discuss the FBI Chief revealing a 59% increase in police being killed in 2020; what is the solution?

And, some personal talk with the countdown to Patrick's daughter Gabby's wedding and Sarah's mom recovering from kidney cancer.

'The Paolini Perspective' is a weekly politics and pop-culture podcast featuring FOX 5 Vice President and General Manager, Patrick Paolini and FOX 5 contributor Sarah Fraser.