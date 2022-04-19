The Paolini Perspective: Episode 195

Patrick and Sarah share their thoughts on a federal judge ending the mask mandate on airplanes and public transit.

Should Elon Musk buy Twitter? The pros and cons.

Plus, the latest statement from the Washington Commanders on financial misconduct allegations.

The two also share their thoughts on crime continuing to increase in cities across the country.

'The Paolini Perspective' is a weekly politics and pop-culture podcast featuring FOX 5 Vice President and General Manager, Patrick Paolini and FOX 5 contributor Sarah Fraser.