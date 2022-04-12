The Paolini Perspective: Episode 194

Patrick and Sarah talk about the latest on the war in Ukraine and President Zelensky's interview with 60 Minutes.

Plus, as mask mandates are being reinstated at some colleges and in some cities across the U.S., the two ask: what's the reasoning behind it?

President Trump has endorsed Dr. Oz for the Senate race in Pennsylvania.

The latest in sports, including the tragic death of Dwayne Haskins.

