The Paolini Perspective: Episode 190

Patrick and Sarah discuss the latest with the war in Ukraine. Has the Biden administration's messaging been confusing?

Plus, police have arrested a man accused of killing homeless citizens in DC and NYC.

Why did Tom Brady decide to come out of retirement?

And we discuss Naomi Osaka's emotional reaction to a heckler.

'The Paolini Perspective' is a weekly politics and pop-culture podcast featuring FOX 5 Vice President and General Manager, Patrick Paolini and FOX 5 contributor Sarah Fraser.

