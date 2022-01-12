The Paolini Perspective: Episode 181

Patrick and Sarah give the latest on all things Omicron, Covid, mask mandates and more.

Are residents in Montgomery County finally get frustrated with the restrictive policies? Plus, thoughts on the latest CDC recommendations.

Remembering Bob Saget and Betty White, and looking forward to NFL play-offs.

