The Paolini Perspective: Episode 171

Patrick and Sarah cover a lot of local news including: Montgomery County's latest Covid rules, changing a high school football game playing time due to numerous fights, and a new test program that will hand out $800 to 300 low-income families without restrictions.

The latest on The Washington Football Team's investigation into misconduct, and Alec Baldwin's tragic shooting incident on the set of Rust.

DOWNLOAD: The FOX 5 DC News app for local breaking news

Got a topic you want us to cover? Join our The Paolini Perspective Facebook group and tell us about it.

'The Paolini Perspective' is a weekly politics and pop-culture podcast featuring FOX 5 Vice President and General Manager, Patrick Paolini and FOX 5 contributor Sarah Fraser.

The Paolini Perspective is available on iTunes and Google Play using the links below:

iTunes

Google Play

Audioboom

JOIN: The Paolini Perspective Facebook Group

Contact Sarah: heyfrase.com | Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | email: sarah@heyfrase.com

Advertisement

Contact Patrick: Twitter