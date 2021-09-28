The Paolini Perspective: Episode 167

Patrick and Sarah talk former President Trump running again in 2024, how realistic is it?

The crisis at the border and how initial reports of border patrol agents 'whipping' immigrants are not true.

Plus, Patrick and Sarah discuss their favorite topic...MASK MANDATES!

Why are outdoor events in Montgomery County and beyond being cancelled? Sports, comedy, and more!

