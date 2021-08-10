The Paolini Perspective: Episode 160

Patrick and Sarah talk the low ratings of the Olympics, what could have caused it?

Plus, the latest on mask mandates and mask mandates in schools. Why is Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam not using the words mask mandate?

Scarlett Johansen's lawsuit against Disney and have they handled it all wrong?

Former President Obama's 60th Birthday bash a big mistake?



'The Paolini Perspective' is a weekly politics and pop-culture podcast featuring FOX 5 Vice President and General Manager, Patrick Paolini and FOX 5 contributor Sarah Fraser.

