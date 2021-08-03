The Paolini Perspective: Episode 159

MASKS, MASKS, MASKS!

Patrick and Sarah discuss the latest from the CDC when it comes to masks and vaccines, will businesses really tolerate a return of mandated masks?

Mayor Bowser violating her own mask rules, and a Tennessee school is going trying 'masks in motion,' should the rest of the country follow?

Simone Biles returning to the Olympics, US Women's Soccer big lose, and should bronze medals be removed altogether?

DOWNLOAD: The FOX 5 DC News app for local breaking news

Got a topic you want us to cover? Join our The Paolini Perspective Facebook group and tell us about it.

'The Paolini Perspective' is a weekly politics and pop-culture podcast featuring FOX 5 Vice President and General Manager, Patrick Paolini and FOX 5 contributor Sarah Fraser.

The Paolini Perspective is available on iTunes and Google Play using the links below:

iTunes

Google Play

Audioboom

JOIN: The Paolini Perspective Facebook Group

Contact Sarah: heyfrase.com | Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | email: sarah@heyfrase.com

Advertisement

Contact Patrick: Twitter