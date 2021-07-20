The Paolini Perspective: Episode 157

Patrick and Sarah chat the latest mask mandates coming back to LA, are they totally ridiculous?

Thoughts on the shooting at Nats park over the weekend.

The first Capitol rioter has been sentenced, is his 8-month sentence enough?

The latest on the Olympics, and Prince Harry is writing a tell all book will Patrick and Sarah be pre-ordering?

DOWNLOAD: The FOX 5 DC News app for local breaking news

Got a topic you want us to cover? Join our The Paolini Perspective Facebook group and tell us about it.

'The Paolini Perspective' is a weekly politics and pop-culture podcast featuring FOX 5 Vice President and General Manager, Patrick Paolini and FOX 5 contributor Sarah Fraser.

The Paolini Perspective is available on iTunes and Google Play using the links below:

iTunes

Google Play

Audioboom

JOIN: The Paolini Perspective Facebook Group

Contact Sarah: heyfrase.com | Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | email: sarah@heyfrase.com

Advertisement

Contact Patrick: Twitter