The Paolini Perspective: Episode 156

Patrick and Sarah are semi-live from a cafe today so enjoy the background noise!

Sarah is podcasting from a coffee shop in Northern Michigan. Patrick and Sarah chat the racism post Euros 2021, Eric Adams and the rise of the anti-woke Democrat.

Plus, can Bill Cosby make a comeback and why wasn't Phylicia Rashad fired from Howard after her comments supporting Cosby?

Thoughts on Texas Democrats fleeing to DC to stop a bill on voter rules.

#FreeBritney, Delta variant, Gwen Berry's flag protest and more.

DOWNLOAD: The FOX 5 DC News app for local breaking news

Got a topic you want us to cover? Join our The Paolini Perspective Facebook group and tell us about it.

'The Paolini Perspective' is a weekly politics and pop-culture podcast featuring FOX 5 Vice President and General Manager, Patrick Paolini and FOX 5 contributor Sarah Fraser.

The Paolini Perspective is available on iTunes and Google Play using the links below:

iTunes

Google Play

Audioboom

JOIN: The Paolini Perspective Facebook Group

Contact Sarah: heyfrase.com | Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | email: sarah@heyfrase.com

Advertisement

Contact Patrick: Twitter