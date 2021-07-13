The Paolini Perspective: Episode 156
WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - Patrick and Sarah are semi-live from a cafe today so enjoy the background noise!
Sarah is podcasting from a coffee shop in Northern Michigan. Patrick and Sarah chat the racism post Euros 2021, Eric Adams and the rise of the anti-woke Democrat.
Plus, can Bill Cosby make a comeback and why wasn't Phylicia Rashad fired from Howard after her comments supporting Cosby?
Thoughts on Texas Democrats fleeing to DC to stop a bill on voter rules.
#FreeBritney, Delta variant, Gwen Berry's flag protest and more.
'The Paolini Perspective' is a weekly politics and pop-culture podcast featuring FOX 5 Vice President and General Manager, Patrick Paolini and FOX 5 contributor Sarah Fraser.
