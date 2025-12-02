Suspects reportedly had young child with them while committing robbery in NW DC: police

The Brief Police are searching for four suspects accused of committing a robbery in Northwest D.C. Investigators say they allegedly had a child between the ages of 5 and 7 with them. Anyone with information on this incident or the whereabouts of the suspects is asked to call police.



D.C. police are searching for four suspects who they say committed a robbery, all with a young child in tow.

What we know:

The robbery took place in the 1300 block of Peabody Street, NW.

Police have issued a lookout for three Black males — one wearing a hoodie and one with a ponytail — one Black woman described as heavyset, and a child, believed to be approximately five to seven years old.

What we don't know:

Who was robbed or what items were taken remains unclear.

Police have not released any additional details about the alleged suspects.

Anyone with information on this incident or the whereabouts of the suspects is asked to call police.



