The Paolini Perspective: Episode 154

Patrick and Sarah discuss NFL player Carl Nassib coming out as gay, will it have an impact on his career?

The latest on the Euro's, a recap of Patrick's Father's Day, and Fairfax Schools announced kids returning to the classroom this fall but why do they have to wear masks if many are vaccinated?

Plus, a nationwide rise in crime, what is the solution?

'The Paolini Perspective' is a weekly politics and pop-culture podcast featuring FOX 5 Vice President and General Manager, Patrick Paolini and FOX 5 contributor Sarah Fraser.

