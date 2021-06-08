The Paolini Perspective: Episode 152

It gets heated on this episode of TPP.

Patrick and Sarah debate golf Jon Rahm being pulled from the Memorial tournament, does the PGA and other major sports outlets need to update their COVID protocols?

The filibuster, should the Dems end it? Patrick shares his thoughts on Sen. Joe Manchin saying he won't vote to end it.

Plus, the Catholic Church updates policies, Patrick's wedding anniversary, and more.

'The Paolini Perspective' is a weekly politics and pop-culture podcast featuring FOX 5 Vice President and General Manager, Patrick Paolini and FOX 5 contributor Sarah Fraser.

