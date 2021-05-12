The Paolini Perspective: Episode 148

Patrick and Sarah talk Liz Cheney being ousted from her leadership position.

Plus, DC doing a big reversal and opening for business. Facebook's decision to keep former President Trump off Twitter, and do students not want to return to classrooms?

NBC has decided to not air the Golden Globes in 2022, Patrick and Sarah share their thoughts.

DOWNLOAD: The FOX 5 DC News app for local breaking news

Got a topic you want us to cover? Join our The Paolini Perspective Facebook group and tell us about it.

'The Paolini Perspective' is a weekly politics and pop-culture podcast featuring FOX 5 Vice President and General Manager, Patrick Paolini and FOX 5 contributor Sarah Fraser.

The Paolini Perspective is available on iTunes and Google Play using the links below:

iTunes

Google Play

Audioboom

JOIN: The Paolini Perspective Facebook Group

Contact Sarah: heyfrase.com | Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | email: sarah@heyfrase.com

Advertisement

Contact Patrick: Twitter