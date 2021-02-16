The Paolini Perspective: Episode 138

Patrick and Sarah chat the acquittal of President Trump and where does the Republican party go from here?

Patrick makes some predictions for the 2022 elections. Plus, NY Gov. Cuomo approval rates plummet after revelations of covering up nursing home deaths.

Does the new Amazon headquarters design in Crystal City look like the poop emoji, and FOX 5 has launched a new podcast: 'Siege on Democracy.'

'The Paolini Perspective' is a weekly politics and pop-culture podcast featuring FOX 5 Vice President and General Manager, Patrick Paolini and FOX 5 contributor Sarah Fraser.

