The Paolini Perspective: Episode 131

Patrick and Sarah record their final episode of 2020! GOODBYE 2020!

Patrick talks the new stimulus package and reflects on if Congress deserves any credit for the bailout after it took months.

Plus, the recent cyber attack by Russia, why has President Trump not responded with more force? And, is it time for more restaurant associations to sue local counties to try to remain open?

Plus, reflections on the past year and good things coming in 2021.

