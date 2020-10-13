The Paolini Perspective: Episode 121

Patrick and Sarah recap the Vice Presidential debate.

Joe Biden reportedly now has a 91% chance of winning the Presidential election, but can we really trust the polls?

Patrick and Sarah share their thoughts on The Social Dilemma Documentary, the controversy of Gal Gadot playing Cleopatra, and will movie cinemas close forever?

'The Paolini Perspective' is a weekly politics and pop-culture podcast featuring FOX 5 Vice President and General Manager, Patrick Paolini and FOX 5 contributor Sarah Fraser.

