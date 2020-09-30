The Paolini Perspective: Episode 119

Patrick and Sarah talk all things presidential debate.

Who was the big winner in the first debate between President Trump and Joe Biden?

How was Chris Wallace as the moderator, and are there still any voters on the fence about who to vote for?

Plus, thoughts on President Trump's tax returns being released, Amy Coney Barrett being nominated to the Supreme Court and more.

'The Paolini Perspective' is a weekly politics and pop-culture podcast featuring FOX 5 Vice President and General Manager, Patrick Paolini and FOX 5 contributor Sarah Fraser.

