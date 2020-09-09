The Paolini Perspective: Episode 116

Patrick and Sarah debate the recent Atlantic article claiming that President Trump disparaged the military. Are the anonymous sources in the article good enough or do they lack credibility?

Is Joe Biden being asked tough enough questions on the campaign trail?

Plus, Patrick shares more of his thoughts on Montgomery County failing to enter phase 3, thoughts on the NFL returning this week and more problems for The Washington Football Team.

'The Paolini Perspective' is a weekly politics and pop-culture podcast featuring FOX 5 Vice President and General Manager, Patrick Paolini and FOX 5 contributor Sarah Fraser.

