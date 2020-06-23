The Paolini Perspective: Episode 106

Patrick and Sarah return this week to chat about the response to their Tamron Hall interview, and Patrick joined Sarah's podcast his week.

Lots of pop-culture stories including: thoughts on Jimmy Kimmel's blackface controversy, calls for Joe Rogan to be canceled and a noose being found in Bubba Wallace's garage.

Will the Redskins finally change the team name? And, why isn't Joe Biden speaking more to the press?

