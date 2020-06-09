The Paolini Perspective: Episode 104

Patrick and Sarah are joined by long-time WPGC radio host and FOX 5 contributor Guy Lambert.

Patrick, Sarah and Guy discuss the move to defund police departments across the country including Washington, D.C.

The on-going lack of transparency by Montgomery County to reopen the county while dealing with COVID-19, the arrest of the Bethesda Bike, and should Condoleezza Rice be Joe Biden's running mate?

DOWNLOAD: The FOX 5 DC News app for local breaking news

Got a topic you want us to cover? Join our The Paolini Perspective Facebook group and tell us about it.

'The Paolini Perspective' is a weekly politics and pop-culture podcast featuring FOX 5 Vice President and General Manager, Patrick Paolini and FOX 5 contributor Sarah Fraser.

The Paolini Perspective is available on iTunes and Google Play using the links below:

Advertisement

iTunes

Google Play

Audioboom

JOIN: The Paolini Perspective Facebook Group

Contact Sarah: heyfrase.com | Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | email: sarah@heyfrase.com

Contact Patrick: Twitter