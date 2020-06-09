The Paolini Perspective: Episode 104
WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - Patrick and Sarah are joined by long-time WPGC radio host and FOX 5 contributor Guy Lambert.
Patrick, Sarah and Guy discuss the move to defund police departments across the country including Washington, D.C.
The on-going lack of transparency by Montgomery County to reopen the county while dealing with COVID-19, the arrest of the Bethesda Bike, and should Condoleezza Rice be Joe Biden's running mate?
'The Paolini Perspective' is a weekly politics and pop-culture podcast featuring FOX 5 Vice President and General Manager, Patrick Paolini and FOX 5 contributor Sarah Fraser.
