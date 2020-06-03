The Paolini Perspective: Episode 103
WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - Patrick and Sarah are joined by FOX 5 DC journalist Ike Ejiochi.
For the past week Ike has been covering the Black Lives Matter protests in DC and shares his experience with protesters and police.
As a black man Ike also shares his opinion on how real change can start to happen in America.
Plus, President Trump's reaction to the protests, a quick update on sports and the ongoing war of words between NYC Mayor De Blasio and Governor Cuomo.
DOWNLOAD: The FOX 5 DC News app for local breaking news
Got a topic you want us to cover? Join our The Paolini Perspective Facebook group and tell us about it.
'The Paolini Perspective' is a weekly politics and pop-culture podcast featuring FOX 5 Vice President and General Manager, Patrick Paolini and FOX 5 contributor Sarah Fraser.
Advertisement
The Paolini Perspective is available on iTunes and Google Play using the links below:
JOIN: The Paolini Perspective Facebook Group
Contact Sarah: heyfrase.com | Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | email: sarah@heyfrase.com
Contact Patrick: Twitter