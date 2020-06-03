The Paolini Perspective: Episode 103

Patrick and Sarah are joined by FOX 5 DC journalist Ike Ejiochi.

For the past week Ike has been covering the Black Lives Matter protests in DC and shares his experience with protesters and police.

As a black man Ike also shares his opinion on how real change can start to happen in America.

Plus, President Trump's reaction to the protests, a quick update on sports and the ongoing war of words between NYC Mayor De Blasio and Governor Cuomo.

