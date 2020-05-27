The Paolini Perspective: Episode 102

Patrick and Sarah talk about the lack of reopening in the D.C. region.

Patrick shares his experience being in North Carolina over the holiday weekend and how it's time for Montgomery County and other counties in the DMV to start reopening.

Plus, Patrick's thoughts on Joe Biden's "you ain't black" comments and the latest on Biden's VP running mates.

Also, thoughts on the Nationals Championship rings, the MLB getting ready for spring training and more.

'The Paolini Perspective' is a weekly politics and pop-culture podcast featuring FOX 5 Vice President and General Manager, Patrick Paolini and FOX 5 contributor Sarah Fraser.

