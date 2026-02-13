DHS shutdown now in effect after Congress fails to reach funding deal

article

The Brief The Department of Homeland Security is now in a partial shutdown. Lawmakers failed to pass a funding bill before the deadline. Some essential services will continue, while other operations may be limited.



The Department of Homeland Security is now partially shut down after Congress failed to pass a funding bill before the midnight deadline.

What we know:

Lawmakers did not reach an agreement on DHS funding before the deadline, triggering a lapse in appropriations for the agency.

The shutdown affects DHS, which oversees agencies including Customs and Border Protection, Immigration and Customs Enforcement, the Transportation Security Administration, FEMA and the U.S. Coast Guard.

What services will continue

During previous government shutdowns, DHS employees designated as essential have remained on duty, including:

Transportation Security Administration officers at airports

Border Patrol and Customs and Border Protection officers

Immigration and Customs Enforcement personnel

U.S. Coast Guard service members

However, employees deemed essential may be required to work without pay until funding is restored.

What could be impacted

Non-essential DHS operations may be delayed or temporarily suspended during the shutdown. Administrative functions and certain support services could be limited if the funding lapse continues.

Officials have not provided detailed guidance on which specific components will be affected.

What's next:

Congress can pass a funding measure at any time to reopen DHS operations. Negotiations are expected to continue, but no agreement has been announced.