The Good Word: Jarmel Evans

Gospel artist and MUTE SATAN founder and creator Jarmel Evans joins us on THE GOOD WORD podcast.

The Washington, DC native talks about how he launched a faith based brand amid the coronavirus pandemic! Plus, how faith based businesses are booming! The overwhelming response to his message — CANCELLING NEGATIVITY AND MORE!

Learn more at jarmelevans.com.

Jarmel is an accomplished contemporary gospel singer, songwriter and producer. In 2005 he formed the praise and worship group Worship Forever. The dynamic group has performed nationwide. The group led by Jarmel independently released an album "Eternal" that debuted at number 23 on Billboard charts.

