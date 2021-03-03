Siege On Democracy: A House Divided

The fourth episode of Siege On Democracy is about a family that will never be the same after Jan. 6. A father in jail, a son turned FBI informant and a mother who says her family and her heart are broken.

Guy Reffitt is accused of taking part in the Capitol riot and then threatening his children when he returned home to Texas.

His son, Jackson, reported him to the FBI even before Jan. 6. and has continued to help investigators with the case against his father.

You’ll hear from Jackson and his mother, Nicole, about the impact this has had on their family.

FOX 5 DC presents Siege On Democracy, a podcast about the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. with interviews and information you haven't heard before.

FOX 5 reporter Lindsay Watts and FOX 5 photojournalist Van Applegate examine the police response, the lives lost and the people now facing federal charges.

We investigate how this could happen and share our crew's own experiences from covering the riot both inside and outside the Capitol.

